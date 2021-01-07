Steven Fletcher set to miss Stoke’s FA Cup clash with Leicester

Stoke striker Steven Fletcher is expected to miss Saturday’s FA Cup third round visit of Leicester.

The striker suffered a groin injury after falling awkwardly against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Boss Michael O’Neill is already without strikers Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin).

Goalkeepers Angus Gunn (ankle) and Adam Davies (groin) are out while left-back Morgan Fox has been battling a hamstring problem.

Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and James Maddison are likely to sit out.

Striker Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while midfielder Maddison suffered a knee injury in the win at Newcastle.

Ricardo Pereira (groin) has returned to training but will not feature but fellow defender Caglar Soyuncu (groin) is available for the Foxes.

Roma loanee Cengiz Under is a doubt after the winger picked up an ankle knock.