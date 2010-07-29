Steven Taylor sidelined for three months
By app
LONDON - Newcastle United's preparations for their Premier League return have suffered a blow with defender Steven Taylor ruled out for three months following shoulder surgery.
The versatile defender dislocated his left shoulder in a friendly against Carlisle United on July 17, the club said on their website on Thursday.
Newcastle, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, bolstered their defensive options on Wednesday by signing former England and Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell on a one-year deal.
