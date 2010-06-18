Stiles suffers stroke

Stiles, 68, was due to host an event ahead of England's game against Algeria on Friday evening at a pub in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, but his family cancelled the appearance after the former Manchester United midfielder collapsed at his Manchester home earlier this week.

Stiles, who lifted the World Cup with England in 1966, is famous for his wacky personality off the field and tough-tackling, no-nonsense persona on it and was the driving force behind Sir Alf Ramsey's England side who ruled the world 44 years ago.

Stiles, whose real name is Norbert, is said to be in a stable condition.

By Saad Noor

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook