Stoichkov considers Vietnam offer

"Last night, Stoichkov flew to Vietnam as he received an offer to become national team coach," Emil Dimitrov, president of Bulgarian second division club Chavdar Etropole, told a news conference.

"He went there to negotiate as he can choose whether to sign a two-year contract or a four-year contract."

Portuguese Henrique Calisto resigned as Vietnam coach last month.

Former Barcelona striker Stoichkov has failed to match the achievements of his playing career as a coach.

A three-year spell in charge of Bulgaria culminated in failure to reach the 2006 World Cup finals and then he left Spanish club Celta Vigo just months after taking the job.

In 2009, he joined South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and let them to second place in the league but resigned after the end of the season.