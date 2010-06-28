Stoilov desperate for Berbatov rethink

Manchester United striker Berbatov, 29, quit the national team last month hinting that fatigue and family commitments were behind his surprise decision.

"It's unforgivable for Bulgaria to have a player, competing for Manchester United but not playing for the national team," Stoilov told Bulgarian website on Monday.

"Therefore the management of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) should talk to him (Berbatov) as the best would be if (BFU president) Borislav Mihaylov do it."

Berbatov became Bulgaria's all-time leading scorer when he scored his 48th goal in a November friendly against Malta on his 77th international appearance.

"I'm ready to bring him back in the national team as long as he wants it," Stoilov said, adding he believes Berbatov could change his mind.

Stoilov has an uphill task in trying to qualify Bulgaria for the European Championship finals in 2012 as they have been drawn with England, Switzerland, Wales and Montenegro in Group G.

