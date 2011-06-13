Stoke insist Shawcross staying put

The former Manchester United defender first joined Stoke City on loan during their promotion-winning campaign in 2007/08, but made the deal permanent in the January transfer window after impressing in the Championship.

Since the Potters' promotion to the top-tier of English football three seasons ago, Shawcross has gone on to represent Tony Pulis' side on more than 90 occasions and was called up to Fabio Capello’s England squad last year for the pre-World Cup friendly with Egypt, although he has not been selected since.

Although Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on arranging a deal for one of Stoke's prized assets, Shawcross is currently under contract until 2014 and Coates sees no reason as to why they need to sell their best players.

"We see Ryan's future at Stoke City. He is a very good young player and I expect him to be at Stoke next season," Coates told The Sentinel.

"I think with Ryan and Robert Huth we have two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and we don't want to change that."

ByMatt Maltby



