Stramaccioni hopeful Sneijder will stay at Inter

Branca said on Saturday that Sneijder, 28, who currently earns six million euros a season, will not play again for Inter until he agrees to a new deal.

"The situation with Wes, who is part of the history of this club and a player we all care about, is that we've been discussing a possible adjustment to his contract for a while," Branca told Inter's official website.

"We want to give the player and his entourage all the time they need to consider the terms of our proposal carefully, so the coach and the club have decided not to use the player in this period until things are clearer."

Stramaccioni backed up the club's stance at a news conference on Sunday.

"Evaluating everything, I have decided not to use him [Sneijder], hoping that we can sit around a table and resolve the situation very soon," he said.

Sneijder, who has been in Italy since 2009, has been linked in the media in the past with Manchester United and, more recently, with a move to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Inter play at Parma in Serie A on Monday.