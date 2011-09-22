Strike-hit games to be played in December

The matches, which had originally been scheduled for August 27/28, were put back when the Italian Players' Union (AIC) called a strike after failing to reach an agreement with Lega Serie A over the signing of a collective agreement over players' rights.

The two sides eventually compromised and a one-season contract was signed on September 5 with Italy's top division finally getting underway two weeks' late.

The Lega also announced on Thursday that Serie A club presidents had approved a three-year deal with Sky Italia for satellite pay-TV rights and with the Silvio Berlusconi-owned RTI (Reti Televisive Italiane) for digital terrestrial rights of Serie A matches broadcast in Italy from 2012-15.