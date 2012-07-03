Striker Holt signs new deal with Norwich
By app
Norwich City captain Grant Holt, who submitted a transfer request at the end of last season, has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.
"Holt put pen to paper on a new deal committing his future to the club until 2015," Norwich said on their website on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old striker was the eighth highest scorer in the league last season with 15 goals.
Holt's new contract is good news for manager Chris Hughton who took charge after Paul Lambert joined Aston Villa last month.
