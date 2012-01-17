Striker Roux to sign for Lille
By app
Striker Nolan Roux is to join French champions Lille on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Stade Brest, the Brittany side said on their website on Tuesday.
Roux's arrival will make up for last season's Ligue 1 top striker Moussa Sow's absence after the Senegal player joined his national team for the January 21-February 12 Africa Cup of Nations.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.