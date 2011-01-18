Struggling Bielefeld hand out free tickets

"Arminia has launched the action called 'ticket with a victory guarantee'," the club said on their website.

"All fans who watched the draw against FSV Frankfurt live in the stadium can exchange their ticket with a ticket for the next home game (on January 30 against Hertha Berlin)."

About 13,000 fans were in the stadium for the match against Frankfurt.

Troubled Bielefeld, who were relegated from the Bundesliga in 2009, are anchored in last place with just eight points from 18 games. Bielefeld are nine points adrift of Karlsruhe who occupy the relegation play-off place.