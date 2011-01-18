Struggling Bielefeld hand out free tickets
By app
BERLIN - German second division strugglers Arminia Bielefeld are handing out free tickets for their league game against Hertha Berlin on January 30 in an effort to get their fans behind them as they battle to avoid relegation.
"Arminia has launched the action called 'ticket with a victory guarantee'," the club said on their website.
"All fans who watched the draw against FSV Frankfurt live in the stadium can exchange their ticket with a ticket for the next home game (on January 30 against Hertha Berlin)."
About 13,000 fans were in the stadium for the match against Frankfurt.
Troubled Bielefeld, who were relegated from the Bundesliga in 2009, are anchored in last place with just eight points from 18 games. Bielefeld are nine points adrift of Karlsruhe who occupy the relegation play-off place.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.