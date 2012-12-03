Struggling Hoffenheim sack boss Babbel

Hoffenheim said that the club's youth trainer Frank Kramer would take over as head coach until at least the mid-season winter break in late December.

Babbel is second Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season after VfL Wolfsburg sacked Felix Magath last month.

Babbel, 40, took charge of Hoffenheim on February 10 as successor to Holger Stanislawski. Their poor run of form has seen them slump to 16th place with three wins from 15 matches.