Struggling VVV-Venlo sack Van Dijk
ROTTERDAM - VVV-Venlo have sacked coach Jan van Dijk due to a disappointing first half of the season, the Dutch club said on their website on Monday.
The 54-year-old Van Dijk joined VVV in 2008 and won the second division title in his first season.
VVV are 17th in the 18-team first division with 10 points after 18 matches, six more then bottom side Willem II Tilburg.
