Stunning Benat free-kick sends Betis fourth

Jorge Molina put the visitors in front after a well-worked passing move in the 59th minute, only for Getafe to quickly equalise through Diego Castro.

Midfielder Benat, on the fringes of Vicente del Bosque's Spain team, restored the Betis lead with a curling free-kick into the top corner from wide of the area in the 74th.

Two minutes later, striker Ruben Castro sprinted clear following a counter-attack to put Betis 3-1 up.

Getafe pulled one back through Pedro Leon with a minute to go, but as the hosts poured forward looking for the equaliser, Betis broke away in stoppage time and Salva Sevilla netted the deciding goal.

Betis are fourth with 19 points from 10 games, nine behind unbeaten leaders Barcelona, who beat Celta Vigo 3-1 at home on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid are second with 25 points after suffering their first defeat, 2-0 at Valencia, while champions Real Madrid, who thumped Real Zaragoza 4-0, are third with 20 points.