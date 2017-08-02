Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury

Daniel Sturridge will miss Liverpool's Audi Cup final meeting with Atletico Madrid after suffering a thigh injury in the act of scoring against Bayern Munich.

England striker Sturridge completed the scoring in an impressive 3-0 win at the home of the Bundesliga champions with an exquisite dinked finish but hurt himself in the process.

Persistent injuries have plagued the 27-year-old over recent seasons, although his latest problem does not appear to be serious.

Sturridge will not be sent for a scan in Germany and at the present time is not ruled out of any other matches apart from Wednesday's meeting with Diego Simeone's men.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Sturridge will be treated at the club's training base in Rottach-Egern and the issue will continue to be monitored, although there are currently no plans for a scan to take place in Germany.

"As it stands, the No.15 is not ruled out of any further matches beyond this evening's."

"I'm feeling great." leaves the Allianz Arena in high spirits.Watch more from Munich: August 1, 2017

Speaking after the win over Bayern, manager Jurgen Klopp labelled Sturridge's setback as a "shame" in light of his previous struggles.

"He has prepared really well. I just hope he can play really soon," he said.

"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is. It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."