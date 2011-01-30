Stuttgart sign Asian Cup winner Okazaki
By app
BERLIN - Asian Cup winner Shinji Okazaki has joined second from bottom VfB Stuttgart on a free transfer from Shimizu S-Pulse, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.
Okazaki helped Japan lift the Asian Cup with a 1-0 win over Australia in the final in Doha on Saturday.
"I stepped on the plane while my team mates were still celebrating," said the 24-year-old at a presentation ahead of the home game against Freiburg.
"I hope I can contribute to making the team stronger," added Okazaki after signing a contract until 2014.
