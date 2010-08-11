Sudan deadline extended to re-run vote

FIFA had given Sudan an August 15 deadline to re-run the vote for president of the FA or face suspension from international football, a threat which could still affect its opening African Nations Cup qualifier against Congo on September 3.

"The football association yesterday received an extension until the end of August," Sports Minister Hajj Majid Suwar told Reuters.

FIFA said the government interfered in the FA elections by barring some candidates from standing and imposing prohibitive fees to be nominated. It had set an August 15 deadline to re-run the vote without third party influence.

The world football governing body has strong rules against any government involvement in national soccer and threatened to ban Nigeria from international football this year after an intervention by President Jonathan Goodluck.

Suwar said the government still recognised the elections and that no decision had been taken on whether to re-run the vote or not. "The FA and the elections still stand," he said.

FIFA were not immediately able to confirm the report of the extension.

