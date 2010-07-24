Sudan risks FIFA ban

The world governing body, which strongly objects to any government interference in football, said on Saturday that Sudan could be suspended or banned for barring candidates.

"Any election without respecting the SFA (Sudanese Football Association) statutes and/or under governmental interference will not be recognised by FIFA," the world football governing body said in a statement.

"In addition, such interference may lead to sanctions such as suspension or expulsion."

The head of the Sudanese Sports Commission, Al-Rayah Wadatallah, told Reuters the decision to bar Shaddad was in line with Sudanese law which says a candidate can not run for a third term unless he held an international football job recognised by the sports ministry. He said Shaddad did not hold such a post.

"Sudanese national law is in accordance with FIFA law," said Wadatallah.

This month FIFA threatened to expel Nigeria after President Goodluck Jonathan banned the national team from international football following the country's first round exit at the World Cup.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook