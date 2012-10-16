Suker believes Real Madrid would suit Bale

Suker, who is now president of the Croation Football Federation, is confident that the Welsh winger would fit in at Santiago Bernabeu.

"If he has the possibility to go to Madrid it would be the best move of his career," Suker told BBC Wales.

The current Spanish champions are one of many clubs who have been linked to the 23-year-old wide-man, with Real's rivals Barcelona reportedly monitoring the forward.

Croatia face Wales in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier and Suker, who also played for Arsenal and West Ham United, stated that he is fully aware of the threat posed by Bale.

"He scored twice against Scotland and can be a dangerous man in Tuesday night's game," he said.

"He's a great football player and it's good for football to have great quality players. I wish him all the best on Tuesday night."

By Natasha Todd