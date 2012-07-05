Suker named new head of Croatian FA

The 44-year old former Real Madrid forward, who won the Golden Boot at the 1998 World Cup, was approved unanimously at an HNS board meeting and he will remain in charge until the end of 2014, state news agency Hina reported.

The HNS is also expected to appoint Igor Stimac, Suker's former team-mate in the side that won third place at the 1998 World Cup, as the national squad manager later on Thursday, as Slaven Bilic stepped down to become head coach at Lokomotiv Moscow following Croatia's early exit from Euro 2012 last month.

Stimac will lead Croatia in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The team are in a group with Belgium, Serbia, Wales, Scotland and Macedonia.