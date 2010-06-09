Trending

Summaries of the hosts opening World Cup games

By

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - Summaries of the previous opening matches of the World Cup hosts.

1930 in Uruguay

At Centenario, Montevideo

Uruguay 1 - Hector Castro 65

Peru 0

Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 70,000

Referee: Jean Langenus (Belgium)

- -

1934 in Italy

At Stadio Nazionale, Rome

Italy 7 - Angelo Schiavio 18, 29, 64

Raimundo Orsi 20, 69, Giovanni Ferrari 63

Giuseppe Meazza 90

United States 1 - Aldo Donelli 57

Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 25,000

Referee: Rene Mercet (Switzerland)

- -

1938 in France

At Stade Olympique, Paris

France 3 - Emile Veinante 1, Jean Nicolas 16, 69

Belgium 1 - Hendrik Isemborghs 38

Halftime: 2-1; Attendance; 30,000

Referee: Hans Wuethrich (Switzerland)

- -

1950 in Brazil

At Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 4 - Ademir 30, 79, Jair 65, Baltazar 71

Mexico 0

Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 82,000

Referee: George Reader (England)

- -

1954 in Switzerland

At La Pontaise, Lausanne

Switzerland 2 - Robert Ballaman 18, Sepp Huegi 78

Italy 1 - Gianpiero Boniperti 44

Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 43,000

Referee: Mario Viana (Brazil)

- -

1958 in Sweden

At Rasunda stadium, Stockholm

Sweden 3 - Agne Simonsson 17, 64

Nils Liedholm 57 pen

Mexico 0

Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000

Referee: Nikolaj Latychev (Soviet Union)

- -

1962 in Chile

At Nacional stadium, Santiago

Chile 3 - Leonel Sanchez 44, 51, Jaime Ramirez 55

Switzerland 1 - Rolf Wuethrich 6

Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 65,000

Referee: Ken Aston (England)

- -