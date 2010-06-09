Summaries of the hosts opening World Cup games
By app
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - Summaries of the previous opening matches of the World Cup hosts.
1930 in Uruguay
At Centenario, Montevideo
Uruguay 1 - Hector Castro 65
Peru 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 70,000
Referee: Jean Langenus (Belgium)
- -
1934 in Italy
At Stadio Nazionale, Rome
Italy 7 - Angelo Schiavio 18, 29, 64
Raimundo Orsi 20, 69, Giovanni Ferrari 63
Giuseppe Meazza 90
United States 1 - Aldo Donelli 57
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 25,000
Referee: Rene Mercet (Switzerland)
- -
1938 in France
At Stade Olympique, Paris
France 3 - Emile Veinante 1, Jean Nicolas 16, 69
Belgium 1 - Hendrik Isemborghs 38
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance; 30,000
Referee: Hans Wuethrich (Switzerland)
- -
1950 in Brazil
At Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 4 - Ademir 30, 79, Jair 65, Baltazar 71
Mexico 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 82,000
Referee: George Reader (England)
- -
1954 in Switzerland
At La Pontaise, Lausanne
Switzerland 2 - Robert Ballaman 18, Sepp Huegi 78
Italy 1 - Gianpiero Boniperti 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 43,000
Referee: Mario Viana (Brazil)
- -
1958 in Sweden
At Rasunda stadium, Stockholm
Sweden 3 - Agne Simonsson 17, 64
Nils Liedholm 57 pen
Mexico 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000
Referee: Nikolaj Latychev (Soviet Union)
- -
1962 in Chile
At Nacional stadium, Santiago
Chile 3 - Leonel Sanchez 44, 51, Jaime Ramirez 55
Switzerland 1 - Rolf Wuethrich 6
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 65,000
Referee: Ken Aston (England)
- -
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.