Sunderland announce signing of Ji Dong-won

The Premier League club said in a statement that the 20-year-old striker, who joins from K-League side Chunnam Dragons, had signed a three-year contract.

South Korean media has estimated the fee at around 3.8 billion Korean won ($3.5 million).

Ji has scored six goals in 11 games for his country and is Sunderland's second striker signing in two days after Connor Wickham joined from Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

