Sunderland announce signing of Ji Dong-won
By app
LONDON - Sunderland continued their close-season recruitment by announcing the signing of South Korea international Ji Dong-won for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.
The Premier League club said in a statement that the 20-year-old striker, who joins from K-League side Chunnam Dragons, had signed a three-year contract.
South Korean media has estimated the fee at around 3.8 billion Korean won ($3.5 million).
Ji has scored six goals in 11 games for his country and is Sunderland's second striker signing in two days after Connor Wickham joined from Ipswich Town on Wednesday.
