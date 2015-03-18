Sunderland to review Johnson suspension
Sunderland are to review Adam Johnson's suspension after police extended his bail following his arrest on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
The England international has not played since he was arrested and later bailed at the start of March.
Johnson's bail was subsequently extended on Tuesday as the allegation continues to be investigated and he does not have to report back to police until April 23.
A statement from Sunderland read: "Following the police decision, the club will be reviewing its position and will not make any further comment at the present time."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.