Sunderland stopper Gordon out for six months

"Craig had an operation yesterday (Monday) and it went well. He'll be out for about four to six months now. That just sums our luck up at the moment," manager Steve Bruce told the club website.

Sunderland suffered another injury blow last week when striker Fraizer Campbell was ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old Gordon, a Scotland international, joined Sunderland from Hearts in 2007. He has made 15 appearances this season but the team have have slipped to 15th in the league after a good start to the campaign.