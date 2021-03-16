Sundowns beat Mazembe to seal early progression to Caf Champions League quarters

Mamelodi Sundowns have booked their spot in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals with two group games to spare after defeating TP Mazembe 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

The Brazilians came into the game full of confidence and knew that a victory would see them seal an early progression into the last round.

The away side were looking to exact some revenge for the defeat on matchday three, and started on the front foot as they went close to opening the scoring with 10 minutes played as Phillippes Beni Kinzumbi let fly but Denis Onyango was equal to the effort.

Downs, though, worked their way into the game and got their reward with the opener with 28 minutes gone as Lebohang Maboe bagged his second goal of the tournament with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Both sides were going for it at this stage and traded chances as first Themba Zwane saw hist shot kept out with 31 minutes gone before two minutes later Onyango made yet another impressive stop to keep his side in the lead.

The Brazilians continued pushing for more goals in the latter stages of the first half, with Gaston Sirino going closest with a curling effort that sailed just wide of the upright.

Mazembe looked to up the tempo in the second stanza and came close to levelling the scores on the hour mark but again Downs had Onyango to thank for keeping them in the lead as he denied Baleke from close range.

Sundowns had a late chance to seal the points when Shalulile met a Lyle Lakay cross, but his header flew just wide.

The Brazilians managing to hold on to the 1-0 advantage and seal three points which secures a spot in the quarter-finals and top spot in Group B.