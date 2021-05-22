Sundowns' Caf CL journey ended by Pitso's Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League campaign came to an end after a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side in the quarter-finals.

Themba Zwane and Andile Jali returned to the Sundowns starting lineup, while Hussein El Shahat and Salah Mohsen were named in the Red Devils side.

The Brazilians dominated proceedings early on by keeping Ahly in their own half of the field.

However, the visitors who drew first blood in the 11th minute and took the lead through a header from Yasser Ibrahim.

Sundowns had a chance to draw the game level in the 20th minute but Aubrey Modiba saw his free kick cleared before it reached its man.

Sphelele Mkhulise should’ve made it 1-1 a minute later but saw his effort from the edge of the area sail narrowly wide of the woodwork.

The home side managed to level matters on the half-hour mark when Mosa Lebusa found the back of the net with a towering header.

Themba Zwane came close to handing his side the lead after finding space in the box but fired his effort just wide of goal.

Mohamed El-Shenawy came to his side's rescue with three minutes to play when he came off his line to intercept Mkhulise’s cross which was aimed at Peter Shalulile.

Neither side were able to take the lead as the game went into the break locked at 1-1.

The Brazilians brought on fresh legs early in the second half as Mauricio Affonso and Khuliso Mudau came on to replace Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena, respectively.

Affonso nearly made an instant impact after coming off the bench when his header forced El-Shenawy to make a good save to deny the striker.

Sundowns then made two more substitutions in the 64th minute when Zwane and Ricardo Nascimento were taken off and replaced by Gift Motupa and Kermit Erasmus.

The home side thought they had taken the lead in the 70th minute when Shalulile had the ball in the back of the net, but he was adjudged to have used his arm in the buildup and the goal was ultimately disallowed.

The Brazilians made their final change three minutes later when Modiba was replaced by Lyle Lakay.

Lakay immediately got into action and nearly fired Sundowns ahead in the 77th minute but narrowly missed the upright.

El Shenawy was then called into action in the 83rd minute when he produced a good save to deny Motupa's striker before Denis Onyango produced a save of his own to thwart Ashraf's long-range effort.

With three minutes left to play, Erasmus should've found the back of the net when he unleashed a vicious left-footed volley, which forced a save out of El Shenawy.

However, Pitso Mosimane's side held on to their 3-1 aggregate lead over his former side to book their place in the semi-finals of the continental competition.