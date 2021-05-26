Sundowns crowned 2020-21 DStv Premiership champions

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned 2020-21 DStv Premiership champions following their 3-1 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilians nearly took the lead as early as the first minute when Gaston Sirino rounded Ronwen Williams before hitting the post with his effort.

Matsatsantsa had a chance of their own two minutes later but Bradley Grobler fired his volley over the par post as he attempted to lob Denis Onyango from a tight angle.

The visitors were then reduced to 10-men in the seventh minute when Guily Manziba received his marching orders after a dangerous challenge on Sphelele Mkhulise.

SuperSport made a substitution in the 18th minute as Sipho Mbule was taken off and replaced by Gamphani Lungu, while at the other end Sundowns brought on Lebohang Maboe to replace Mkhulise.

Kermit Erasmus had a chance to take the lead in the 24th minute but the striker flashed his effort from outside the box just wide of goal.

Grobler was handed a golden opportunity to take the lead four minutes later when he slid in on a loose ball with a shot but Onyango was hand to pull off a great save to deny the striker.

It was Sundowns who drew first blood in the 31st minute when Aubrey Modiba played a low ball into the box to find Lebohang Maboe, who slots the ball home from inside the box.

Sundowns managed to double their lead in the 40th minute when Modiba's cross evaded everyone before sailing into the far corner before Modiba turned provider to setup Zwane, who fired the ball home from inside the box.

The home side were in full control of the first half as they took a three goal lead into the half time break.

Sundowns picked up where they left off in the first half and came close to extending their lead even further early in the second half but Sirino failed to beat Williams, who made the save after the Uruguayan attacker tried to lob the United skipper.

The Brazilians were then awarded a penalty in the 54th minute when Phillips was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Zwane stepped up but was denied by Williams from the spot kick.

Onyango was called into action a minute later when he got down low to deny Grobler's effort from outside the box before Zwane dragged his shot wide at the other end.

Sundowns opted for a fresh pair of legs in the 58th minute as Erasmus was taken off to make way for Mauricio Affonso, while United brought on Iqraam Rayners, who replaced Gabuza in the 64th minute of the game.

Grobler should have pulled a goal back for SuperSport in the 76th minute when he unleashed a powerful left footed strike but could only rattle the woodwork with his effort.

The home side made a triple substitution in the 77th minute as Mothobi Mvala, Promise Mkhuma and Sibusiso Vilakazi came on to replace Coetzee, Jali and Sirino, respectively.

SuperSport managed to finally pull a goal back in the 87th minute when Mokoena fired a thunderous volley into the back of the net from just outside the box with Onyango well beaten.

Matsatsantsa should've reduced the deficit even further in stoppage time but Onyango did well to come off his line to collect the ball.

Denis Onyango was then forced off the field deep into stoppage time after picking up an injury. Brian Onyango took his place in goal since Sundowns used all five substitutes.

However, Sundowns managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to collect all three points to secure their four consecutive title.