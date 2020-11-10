Sundowns discover Caf Champions League opponents

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face the winner of the Caf Champions League first preliminary round tie between US Zilimadjou and Jwaneng FC when they kick off their campaign in the second round in December.

The Brazilians, who claimed a historic treble last season, head straight into the second round of qualifying for the Champions League as league winners.

Sundowns forged a reputation across the continent during the Pitso Mosimane era and will be looking to continue to be a force without the now Al Ahly mentor.

It has been confirmed by Caf that Downs will face the winner between US Zilimadjou and Jwaneng FC.

The dates for preliminary round first leg has been confirmed for 22-23 December, while the second leg will take place from 5-6 January.