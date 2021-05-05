Sundowns extend lead to four points after comfortable win over Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns eased to a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United to extend their lead over second place AmaZulu to four points, with the Brazilians holding a game in hand.

Downs were handed an early blow in their pursuit of three points as talisman Themba Zwane was forced off through injury with just 12 minutes on the clock.

The Brazilians then had chances through Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba but could only manage to take the lead with six minutes to play in the half after Gift Motupa was brought down in the penalty box, leaving Ricardo Nasciment to calmy slot home his spot kick.

Maritzburg then tried to force their way back into the game in the second half but a 72nd minute strike from Gift Motupa handed the defending champions the three points as they look to seal a fourth consecutive PSL title.