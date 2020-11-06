Sundowns forward Motupa escapes car crash with minor injuries

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gift Motupa was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after he was involved in a car accident on Thursday afternoon.

The forward, who joined Sundowns following the sale of Bidvest Wits, but is yet to make his debut for the club due to a niggling injury and now he will be forced to wait a little longer after the reported accident.

According to media outlets in the country the South Africa international lost control of his white Golf 7 GTi and rolled off the R37 as he was en route home to Polokwane, and received medical attention on the scene.

MOTUPA SURVIVES ACCIDENT | 🧘🏾‍♂️The Mamelodi Sundowns striker lost control of his Golf 7 GTI on his way home on route R37.This heavily trafficked road connects Polokwane & Burgersfort. It is the same road where Thomas Madigage lost his life.Motupa sustained minor injuries pic.twitter.com/S4UNRSSGXSNovember 5, 2020

The 26-year-old was reportedly on his own at the time of the injury as the Masandawana squad were given time off ahead of the international break.