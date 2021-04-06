Sundowns play like a big team from England - former Man United coach

Former Manchester United assistant manager and current Al Hilal coach Ricardo Formosinho was full of praise for Mamelodi Sundowns and their style of play after the teams drew 0-0 in their CAF Champions League this past weekend.

The Brazilians, who had already secured their progression to the quarter-finals into the clash battled to a hard fought goalless draw despite beating Al Hilal 2-0 in their first encounter in the group stages.

After the encounter Downs co-coach Rhulani Mokwena praised the quality of Formoshino highlighting the impact he can make in African football.

Formosinho, who also served as Jose Mourinho's assitant at FC Porto and Tottenham Hotspur, returned the favour as he told Mokwena that the Brazilians play like a big team from England.

‘Congratulations because you play your team like the big teams in England‚’ he said‚ addressing Mokwena.

‘Your movement‚ your wingers coming inside‚ your strikers from behind – congratulations‚ perfect. Like Tottenham‚ like Liverpool [were] before. Your team plays like the big teams in England.

‘It’s the movement like the big teams‚ like Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho. You can see‚ the striker comes back and opens the space,’ he concluded.