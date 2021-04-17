Sundowns reportedly agree deal for 'record transfer'

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly agreed a record deal, worth €700 000 (R12-million), to sign Slovakia international striker Pavol Šafranko from Sepsi OSK.

The Brazilians were linked with a move for the 26-year-old in February, but his club rejected the bid in the same region with general director Attila Hadnagy saying they were reluctant to let the player leave before the end of the season.

However, according to a KickOff.com report, the South African champions have now got the deal over the line before the end of the season and ahead of the upcoming Euro Championship where Šafranko is expected to play for Slovakia and a good performance could have seen his valuation rise had Downs not secured the deal.

The transfer is a record for Sepsi, exceeding the €600 000 they received for Ibrahima Tandia when he left for Al Hazem in 2019.

According to the KickOff.com report the Slovakian will put pen to paper on a three-year deal and will provide the Brazilians with even more fire power upfront.

The forward has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 63 games for the Romanian top-flight side since his arrival from Aalborg in August 2019.