Sundowns rope in new analytical scout

Mamelodi Sundowns have bolstered their backroom staff with the addition of Duan Baker as the new analytical scout for the Brazilians.

Baker, head scout at Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) for several years, confirmed on his Instagram account that he has arrived at Chloorkop to take up the role of analytical scout.

The Brazilians already have a stacked technical team with co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokoena being aided by senior coach Steve Komphela.

Baker took a picture at the club’s headquarters at Chloorkop as he began his new journey.

'Life is all about ups and DOWNS. Beyond excited to announce my new role with the African Champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, as The Analytical Scout. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in reaching my dream. Patiently pursue your passion with positivity. All dreams do come true,' he wrote on Instagram.