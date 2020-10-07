Swallows swoop in for Sundowns midfielder

Newly-promoted side Swallows FC have captured the services of midfielder Sammy Seabi on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 25-year-old joined Sundowns in August last year after impressing the club during his stint at Polokwane City, but the midfielder had a difficult campaign with the Brazilians and only managed to feature five times across all competitions last season.

Seabi has now become Swallows 14th signings behind Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Daniel Gozar, Wandisile Letlabika, Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Mosadi, Thela Ngobeni, Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Moeketsi Makhanya, Musa Nyatama, Joseph Mhlongo, Njabulo Ngcobo and Phetso Maphanga.

'We wanted to respect his club [by not announcing it yet] because we have not received a clearance yet,' Swallows chairman David Mogashoa told <em>KickOff</em>.

'They agreed but we need a clearance for the PSL to confirm that Sundowns allows him to join Swallows FC.'