Swans hoping to land Caulker on loan

The 19-year-old centre-back spent most of 2010/11 on loan at Championship Bristol City, where he was named the club's Young Player of the Season and labeled one of Robins' 'best players' by team-mate David James.

"Steven Caulker, yes, is a player Brendan is interested in bringing in," Jenkins told Sky Sports.

"We're actually speaking to Tottenham about that, and we'll hope to perhaps conclude something this week."

The Feltham-born starlet previously served a succesful loan spell with Yeovil Town in 2009/10, before making his Spurs debut in a League Cup clash with Arsenal last September.