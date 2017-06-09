Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory

Ola Toivonen scored from the halfway line in the third minute of stoppage time to punish a dreadful error from Hugo Lloris and give Sweden a 2-1 victory over France in World Cup qualifying.

Lloris miscued a clearance and allowed Toivonen to seal victory in spectacular fashion after the game appeared destined to end in a draw.

A spectacular goal from Olivier Giroud had been equalised by Jimmy Durmaz in the first half, with Sweden's win ensuring they go above France and top of Group A.