Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
Sweden defeated France courtesy of a shocking blunder from Hugo Lloris that allowed Ola Toivonen to score a memorable winner.
Ola Toivonen scored from the halfway line in the third minute of stoppage time to punish a dreadful error from Hugo Lloris and give Sweden a 2-1 victory over France in World Cup qualifying.
Lloris miscued a clearance and allowed Toivonen to seal victory in spectacular fashion after the game appeared destined to end in a draw.
A spectacular goal from Olivier Giroud had been equalised by Jimmy Durmaz in the first half, with Sweden's win ensuring they go above France and top of Group A.
