Switzerland results from the last two years
By app
June 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:
EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly
FR: 24.05.08
Switzerland 2 Slovakia 0
In Lugano
Scorers: Valon Behrami 55, Alexander Frei 63
- -
FR: 30.05.08
Switzerland 3 Liechtenstein 0
In St. Gallen
Scorers: Alexander Frei 24, 31, Johan Vonlanthen 68
- -
EC: 07.06.08
Switzerland 0 Czech Republic 1
In Basel
Scorer: Vaclav Sverkos 71
- -
EC: 11.06.08
Switzerland 1 Turkey 2
In Basel
Scorers:
Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 32
Turkey: Semih Senturk 57, Arda Turan 90+2
- -
EC: 15.06.08
Switzerland 2 Portugal 0
In Basel
Scorers: Hakan Yakin 71, 83pen
- -
FR: 20.08.08
Switzerland 4 Cyprus 1
In Geneva
Scorers:
Switzerland: Valentin Stocker 8, Hakan Yakin 27, Alain Nef 73, Johan Vonlanthen 81
Cyprus: Konstantinos Makridis 35
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
Israel 2 Switzerland 2
In Ramat Gan
Scorers:
Israel: Yossi Benayoun 73, Ben Sahar 90+2
Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 45, Blaise Nkufo 56
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
Switzerland 1 Luxembourg 2
In Zurich
Scorers:
Switzerland: Blaise Nkufo 43
Luxembourg: Jeff Strasser 27, Fons Leweck 87
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Switzerland 2 Latvia 1
In St. Gallen
Scorers:
Switzerland: Alexander Frei 63, Blaise Nkufo 73
Latvia: Deniss Ivanovs 71
- -
WCQ: 15.10.08
Greece 1 Switzerland 2
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.