Switzerland results from the last two years

June 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly

FR: 24.05.08

Switzerland 2 Slovakia 0

In Lugano

Scorers: Valon Behrami 55, Alexander Frei 63

- -

FR: 30.05.08

Switzerland 3 Liechtenstein 0

In St. Gallen

Scorers: Alexander Frei 24, 31, Johan Vonlanthen 68

- -

EC: 07.06.08

Switzerland 0 Czech Republic 1

In Basel

Scorer: Vaclav Sverkos 71

- -

EC: 11.06.08

Switzerland 1 Turkey 2

In Basel

Scorers:

Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 32

Turkey: Semih Senturk 57, Arda Turan 90+2

- -

EC: 15.06.08

Switzerland 2 Portugal 0

In Basel

Scorers: Hakan Yakin 71, 83pen

- -

FR: 20.08.08

Switzerland 4 Cyprus 1

In Geneva

Scorers:

Switzerland: Valentin Stocker 8, Hakan Yakin 27, Alain Nef 73, Johan Vonlanthen 81

Cyprus: Konstantinos Makridis 35

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Israel 2 Switzerland 2

In Ramat Gan

Scorers:

Israel: Yossi Benayoun 73, Ben Sahar 90+2

Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 45, Blaise Nkufo 56

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08

Switzerland 1 Luxembourg 2

In Zurich

Scorers:

Switzerland: Blaise Nkufo 43

Luxembourg: Jeff Strasser 27, Fons Leweck 87

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Switzerland 2 Latvia 1

In St. Gallen

Scorers:

Switzerland: Alexander Frei 63, Blaise Nkufo 73

Latvia: Deniss Ivanovs 71

- -

WCQ: 15.10.08

Greece 1 Switzerland 2