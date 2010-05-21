Switzerland's route to the World Cup finals
May 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group two
P W D L F A Pts
1. Switzerland 10 6 3 1 18 8 21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2. Greece 10 6 2 2 20 10 20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3. Latvia 10 5 2 3 18 15 17
4. Israel 10 4 4 2 20 10 16
5. Luxembourg 10 1 2 7 4 25 5
6. Moldova 10 0 3 7 6 18 3
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
Israel 2 Switzerland 2
In Ramat Gan
Scorers:
Israel: Yossi Benayoun 73, Ben Sahar 90+2
Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 45, Blaise Nkufo 56
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
Switzerland 1 Luxembourg 2
In Zurich
Scorers:
Switzerland: Blaise Nkufo 43
Luxembourg: Jeff Strasser 27, Fons Leweck 87
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Switzerland 2 Latvia 1
In St. Gallen
Scorers:
Switzerland: Alexander Frei 63, Blaise Nkufo 73
Latvia: Deniss Ivanovs 71
- -
WCQ: 15.10.08
Greece 1 Switzerland 2
In Athens
Scorers:
Greece: Angelos Haristeas 68
Switzerland: Alexander Frei 41pen, Blaise Nkufo 77
- -
WCQ: 28.03.09
Moldova 0 Switzerland 2
In Chisinau
Scorers: Alexander Frei 32, Gelson Fernandes 90+2
- -
WCQ: 01.04.09
Switzerland 2 Moldova 0
In Geneva
Scorers: Blaise Nkufo 20, Alexander Frei 52
- -
WCQ: 05.09.09
Switzerland 2 Greece 0
In Basel
Scorers: Stephane Grichting 84, Marco Padalino 87
