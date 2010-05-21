Trending

Switzerland's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11.

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group two

P W D L F A Pts

1. Switzerland 10 6 3 1 18 8 21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

2. Greece 10 6 2 2 20 10 20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Latvia 10 5 2 3 18 15 17

4. Israel 10 4 4 2 20 10 16

5. Luxembourg 10 1 2 7 4 25 5

6. Moldova 10 0 3 7 6 18 3

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Israel 2 Switzerland 2

In Ramat Gan

Scorers:

Israel: Yossi Benayoun 73, Ben Sahar 90+2

Switzerland: Hakan Yakin 45, Blaise Nkufo 56

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08

Switzerland 1 Luxembourg 2

In Zurich

Scorers:

Switzerland: Blaise Nkufo 43

Luxembourg: Jeff Strasser 27, Fons Leweck 87

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Switzerland 2 Latvia 1

In St. Gallen

Scorers:

Switzerland: Alexander Frei 63, Blaise Nkufo 73

Latvia: Deniss Ivanovs 71

- -

WCQ: 15.10.08

Greece 1 Switzerland 2

In Athens

Scorers:

Greece: Angelos Haristeas 68

Switzerland: Alexander Frei 41pen, Blaise Nkufo 77

- -

WCQ: 28.03.09

Moldova 0 Switzerland 2

In Chisinau

Scorers: Alexander Frei 32, Gelson Fernandes 90+2

- -

WCQ: 01.04.09

Switzerland 2 Moldova 0

In Geneva

Scorers: Blaise Nkufo 20, Alexander Frei 52

- -

WCQ: 05.09.09

Switzerland 2 Greece 0

In Basel

Scorers: Stephane Grichting 84, Marco Padalino 87