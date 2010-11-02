Szczesny will stay as long as he's wanted

Szczseny, who is the third-choice keeper at Emirates Stadium behind Manuel Almunia and Lukuasz Fabianski, is highly rated by his manager and impressed in Arsenal’s recent 4-0 demolition of Newcastle in the Carling Cup.

And although the 20-year-old revealed that there had been offers from other clubs for his services, he insisted that he is optimistic about his chances of staying at Arsenal, suggesting he will remain as long as he becomes a regular fixture for the Gunners.

“There was some offers, but I am not interested right now”, Szczesny said in the Daily Mail.

“It’s not that I don’t want to extend the contract, I just don’t want to hold talks at this point. I have enough money to live and I can’t complain about that, but I will only be happy if I play.

“Everything depends on how many games I play. I admit that I want to play at Arsenal as long as they want me.

“If I can earn my place in goal I won’t even consider any other offers.”

