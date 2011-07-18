Taarabt set for talks over PSG switch

The 22-year-old’s future has been subject to much speculation this summer after the player admitted he wanted to leave the Premier League new boys.

Chelsea and Arsenal were both linked with moves for the former Spurs starlet.

However, it is PSG who look to have won the race to sign the Frenchman, and QPR manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he expects the saga to be concluded shortly.

"Adel won't be coming with us [on the tour]," explained Warnock.

"I think he will be talking with his people and staying to do his training.

"The ongoing transfer saga with PSG should come to a head shortly."

A fee of around £14 million has been mooted, although it is believed 40 percent will be going to Spurs after they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that saw him move to Loftus Road back in 2010.

By Ben McAleer