Taiwo sanctioned over anti-PSG slur
PARIS - Olympique Marseille defender Taye Taiwo has been handed a one-match ban by the French federation's ethics committee for chanting an anti-Paris Saint-Germain song containing an expletive, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
Nigeria international Taiwo, who will join AC Milan at the end of the season, chanted an anti-PSG song with OM fans after the club won the French League Cup against Montpellier last month.
Taiwo was also handed a two-match suspended ban and a 20,000 euro fine, Marseille said on their website.
He will miss Marseille's final home game against Valenciennes on May 21.
Champions Marseille are second in the standings, four points adrift of leaders Lille with three matches left.
