Taiwo sanctioned over anti-PSG slur

Nigeria international Taiwo, who will join AC Milan at the end of the season, chanted an anti-PSG song with OM fans after the club won the French League Cup against Montpellier last month.

Taiwo was also handed a two-match suspended ban and a 20,000 euro fine, Marseille said on their website.

He will miss Marseille's final home game against Valenciennes on May 21.

Champions Marseille are second in the standings, four points adrift of leaders Lille with three matches left.