Taiwo set for summer move from Milan

The Nigeria international arrived at San Siro from Marseille last year, but has made just eight first-team appearances in all competitions.

Taiwo spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and had been linked with a permanent move to Loftus Road.

However, the 27-year-old could be set to return to Marseille, where he spent six years between 2005-11.

"I have a contract with Milan unless they want to let me go for free," he told Sky Sports. "I am relaxed.

"Knowing the qualities I have there will be many teams interested in me. I never had the chance to show what I am capable of doing for a great time but that is life."