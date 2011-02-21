Tamudo heads Sociedad up to eighth

Tamudo headed in after 56 minutes, giving the promoted Basque club 34 points from 24 matches, level with seventh-placed Sevilla, and three short of sixth-placed Espanyol.

Leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid have 65 and 60 points respectively, after both won at the weekend.

Lionel Messi earned Barca a battling 2-1 home win over Athletic Bilbao while Real eased past Levante 2-0 at the Bernabeu.