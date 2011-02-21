Tamudo heads Sociedad up to eighth
By app
MADRID - Raul Tamudo scored to earn Real Sociedad a 1-0 home win over Real Mallorca that put them up to eighth in La Liga and within touching distance of the Europa League qualification places on Monday.
Tamudo headed in after 56 minutes, giving the promoted Basque club 34 points from 24 matches, level with seventh-placed Sevilla, and three short of sixth-placed Espanyol.
Leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid have 65 and 60 points respectively, after both won at the weekend.
Lionel Messi earned Barca a battling 2-1 home win over Athletic Bilbao while Real eased past Levante 2-0 at the Bernabeu.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.