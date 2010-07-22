Teams handed 3-0 defeats for ineligible players

Kazakhstan's FK Atyrau, who lost 2-0 at home Gyor, were ruled to have wrongly fielded defender Gradimir Crnogorac against the Hungarians in the second qualifying round, first leg tie.

Azerbaijan's FC Baku, who beat Montenegro's Buducnost Podgorica 2-1, had their win overturned for fielding Cameroon midfielder Joel Epalle.

UEFA's disciplinary committee ruled both players were suspended for the respective ties.

They were each handed two-match suspensions, starting with the second leg matches later on Thursday.

Baku, whose German coach Winfried Schaefer won the African Nations Cup with Cameroon in 2002 and took the Indomitable Lions to the World Cup the same year, were also fined 3,000 euros for crowd trouble.

