Ten-man Barcelona overcome Mallorca

The Argentine World Player of the Year, who has now scored 18 goals in his last nine games for his club, fired Barca ahead in the 25th minute at the Iberostar Estadio.

The Mallorca defenders failed to deal with his inswinging free-kick from the right and it flew past goalkeeper Dudu Aouate into the corner of the net.

Barca were on cruise control until 12 minutes into the second half when midfielder Thiago Alcantara was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball and the referee showed him a second yellow card.

The champions endured a nervy 20 minutes before a Messi shot cannoned back off Aouate's left-hand post and centre-back Gerard Pique was on had to slot the rebound into the empty net.