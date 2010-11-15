Tevez and Aguero out of Brazil clash
By app
BUENOS AIRES - Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero have withdrawn due to injury from Wednesday's friendly against arch-rivals Brazil in Qatar.
Both strikers are nursing thigh injuries, the Argentine Football Association said on its website.
Aguero suffered his injury playing for Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Tevez aggravated an injury playing for Manchester City on Saturday he has been carrying for several weeks.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.