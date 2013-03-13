Tevez charged with driving while disqualified

The Argentina striker was arrested last week and released on police bail.

The 29-year-old Tevez, who was banned from driving in January, was stopped by police driving in Macclesfield near Manchester last Thursday.

He was formally charged on Wednesday and will appear at Macclesfield Magistrates' Court on April 3.

Tevez had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to supply information over incidents in which his car was clocked speeding.

As well as being banned for six months, he was ordered to pay fines and cost totalling 1,540 pounds. His legal team told Manchester Magistrates' Court in January their client did not understand the word 'constabulary' on official letters from the police.