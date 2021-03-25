The pressure is on them to deliver - Ghana boss on Bafana clash

Ghana boss Charles Akonnor says that the pressure is on Molefi Ntseki and Bafana Bafana to produce a result in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash on Thursday.

The Black Stars and Bafana will meet in the second last qualifier and the second meeting of the two after Ghana won 2-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Ajax Amsterdam's Mohammed Kudus.

The group sits in a fragile position with Ghana on top after four games, but Bafana and Ghana sit second and third tied with the nine points of the Black Stars, with Sudan having already played five matches.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, Akonnor, who was the Black Stars' assistant manager in the abovementioned first AFCON qualifier South Africa, said that all the pressure is on Bafana.

"It is a different ball game altogether," he said, according to the Ghana Football Association.

"The last time we played them was at home, this time it's their home ground and the pressure is on them to deliver.

"Psychologically, they will have to win, but we also have to mount a strategy to give us victory.

"I am very hopeful, what I have seen in the last few weeks give me joy. The boys have done very well and if we are able to implement it here, we will be able to get a good result."