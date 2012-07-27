Thiago Alcantara will not be leaving Barca

The Spain international broke into the first-team squad under Pep Guardiola last season and made 45 appearances in all competitions.

However, a shin injury means he has not taken part in the club's pre-season programme, leading to speculation that the Catalan giants could look to sell him during the transfer window.

Nevertheless, Thiago's father, former Brazil international Mazinho, has ruled out the possibility of the 21-year-old departing Camp Nou.

"There has not been any offer for Thiago," he told COM Radio. "He has a contract with the club until 2015 and I hope that he will stay at the club for many years and retire there.

"Everyone treats Thiago very well at Barca. In a couple of weeks, he will resume full training. It will not take him long to return to play.

"He worked hard during his holiday to be at the Olympic Games, so it is normal that he was sad when he learned he could not play in the tournament."