Thiago out for eight weeks with knee injury
By app
Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for around two months after damaging ligaments in his right knee in Saturday's 3-2 win at Sevilla, the La Liga club said on Sunday.
The promising Spain Under-21 international, who sat out the London Olympics because of a tibia injury, will miss 11 matches, starting with Tuesday's Champions League game at Benfica and Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' at home to Real Madrid, Barca said on their website.
There was better news for coach Tito Vilanova earlier on Sunday when captain and central defender Carles Puyol, playmaker Andres Iniesta and fullback Adriano were declared fit after injury and included in the squad for the trip to play Benfica.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.