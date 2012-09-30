Thiago out for eight weeks with knee injury

The promising Spain Under-21 international, who sat out the London Olympics because of a tibia injury, will miss 11 matches, starting with Tuesday's Champions League game at Benfica and Sunday's La Liga 'Clasico' at home to Real Madrid, Barca said on their website.

There was better news for coach Tito Vilanova earlier on Sunday when captain and central defender Carles Puyol, playmaker Andres Iniesta and fullback Adriano were declared fit after injury and included in the squad for the trip to play Benfica.